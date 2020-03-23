KZN man gets 18 years for murdering young mother

Durban - Images of the bruised, decomposing body of her niece, with stab wounds from her toes to her upper body, and an enamel cup stuck in her mouth, are still haunting a KZN woman. The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday sentenced Mduduzi Ntshangase, 36, to 18 years’ imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend, Nolwazi Myeza, on January 11 this year. Myeza, 26, mother of a 7-year-old son, was strangled at his home in Nongoma. Ntshangase then went drinking in the community, as if nothing had happened. He was arrested after her decomposing body was discovered in his bed two days later, wrapped in blankets.

Celiwe Myeza said Myeza, her niece, was a sickly person and was on TB treatment at the time of her death.

“She was afraid of him. He assaulted her all the time and she would be hospitalised. In her ill-health, trying to cope with a lot of illnesses, he would come and assault her. She ended up reporting him to the police and I thought that would scare him off,” Celiwe said, adding that he disappeared from the area at some point.

“When she heard he was back, she moved to stay with relatives. He came there and dragged her to his house. I received a call days later that her body was found decomposing in his bed.

“The neighbours told me that he had been seen drinking in the area that weekend. She had been killed by then,” Celiwe said.

“I fainted; I could not believe my eyes. A cup in her mouth was apparently used to prevent her from screaming. I still have sleepless nights thinking about those injuries,” she said.

“My niece was a young mother, with a minor child who depended on her. I am now left with the burden of raising that son on my own. This is a double blow for me because I had to raise Nolwazi when my sister (her mother) died, when she was just in Grade 2,” she said.

Celiwe said a life sentence would have eased her pain.

“I am worried that with such a lenient sentence, he will be out in no time,” she said.

Lubna Navdi, a board member of the Advice Desk for the Abused, said many women become victims of gender-based violence, despite opening cases.

She said South Africa had the tools to fight gender-based violence, including legislation, but these sometimes did not protect victims until it was too late.

Daily News