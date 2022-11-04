KZN man who closed down his business and became a waste truck driver graduates with a degree and 5 distinctions

Durban — A 46-year-old Durban man who was forced to close down his restaurant in uMlazi Mega City in 2009 has encouraged young people to persevere. “I encourage young people to never give up – God places you exactly where you need to be,” says Andile Khumalo from Durban, who never gave up on himself.”

Khumalo said his story is built on resilience and determination. His journey has seen him go from closing down his own restaurant to culminating in obtaining an academic qualification with five distinctions. The 46-year-old Khumalo’s journey began in 2009, when he was forced to close his restaurant in uMlazi Mega City. He pointed to an influx of informal traders in the area as his reason to close. The next year, he began working with Durban Solid Waste as a truck driver. In 2012, he was promoted to licence officer in the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit of eThekwini.

“As a public servant in the eThekwini Municipality, I am inspired by the success stories of people who have never given up in life, no matter the circumstances.” Khumalo would then be sponsored by his employer to study for a Bachelor of Administration from Regent Business School, and graduate with five distinctions. “My greatest strength lies in having faith as well as being a hard worker. I am very effective at planning and finding solutions in a blink of an eye.”

His advice to people is that they should never give up and even if they fail they should “get back up and go again”. The academic journey does not stop as he is pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Supply Chain Management. “I never looked back at anything that did not go right. Where most people would have abandoned their dreams, I was led through hard work, experience and faith in God. Losing my business was extremely difficult and hurtful, but it was a blessing in disguise as it opened up other opportunities.”

