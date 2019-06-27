Picture: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - After being served with a 30-day notice to comply, a Richards Bay resident has removed the illegal cattle kraal he built.

The kraal had enclosed 15 of his cattle in the middle of the Brackenham suburb. The Daily News reported last month that the uMhlathuze Municipality had visited the site and found that the complaint from the community was valid and also that the man had violated the Nuisance By-law for keeping large animals in a suburb.

Spokesperson Mdu Ncalane yesterday told the Daily News the owner had abided by the instructions given to him by the municipality.

“The owner has since removed the kraal and his herd of cattle.”

He said the man had done so immediately after he was served with a notice to rectify the matter on May 6 or face legal action from the municipality.

The community of Brackenham had tried to get rid of the kraal and the cattle for about six months.

Brackenham ward 26 councillor Leslie Josephs said the matter was resolved and both he and the community were “very happy” that the kraal and cattle were removed.

When Joseph spoke to the Daily News last month, he said the residents were angry because the cattle roamed the streets and left trails of cow dung everywhere and one cow had fallen into someone’s swimming pool.

The kraal was built on municipal land, at least half a kilometre away from the man’s home. The kraal was about 8m by 8m.

