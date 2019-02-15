Durban - Warner Beach underwater photographer Allen Walker took the number one spot in the shark photography category at the World ShootOut 2018 awards held at the boot Düsseldorf dive show in Germany recently. “I am thrilled about having won the shark photography category of the prestigious World ShootOut. It puts South Africa firmly on the world map of underwater photography and will promote tourism to South Africa in the diving industry, more specifically shark diving which has become a very popular activity for underwater divers and photographers from around the world,” said Walker.

“Aliwal Shoal on the KZN South Coast boasts some of the best shark diving in the world and is definitely a must-visit attraction. I really hope that this will also strengthen South Africa’s resolve to protect these animals for future generations,” he said.

Hundreds of photographers from about 40 countries around the world take part in the World ShootOut competition every year, submitting thousands of images and videos, including of the lakes of the Nordic countries and Canada, the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska.

Daily News