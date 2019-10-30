KZN mayor under fire for China trip









Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba has his 'priorities wrong' opposition parties say as the municipality's finances were not good. PICTURE: Supplied.

Durban - The Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, did not have his priorities in place when he decided on a trip to China, leaving the municipality in a stink, opposition party members and the ratepayers’ association said. Of concern was an unresolved labour-related issue between the municipality and over 200 employees, who have been on suspension with full pay since late last month, pending disciplinary processes.

It was the rationale behind accepting the trip that has caused a stir in the opposition camps.





Municipal spokesperson Dr Dumisani Thabethe this week said the employees were still on suspension and the disciplinary processes had not begun.





"The mayor and municipal manager were abroad and they only returned to work (on Tuesday). Operations are carrying on at the municipality, although there are gaps because we are operating on a skeleton staff, but all is on track. The suspensions have not been dealt with yet because of the absence of the mayor and the manager," Thabethe said.





Mahlaba and acting municipal manager Musi Mayisela were in China to attend the three-day 2019 World Conference on Virtual Reality, held in Nanchang from October 19 to 21.





The municipality's Development Planning and Human Settlements Portfolio was invited by China to attend the conference, but the DA's caucus leader in the municipality, Bebsie Cronje, said they had objected to the trip being taken but were outvoted.





"We objected because of the financial situation of our town, but that fell on deaf ears. It made no sense to leave a mess behind because of a conference in China. Refuse removal in Newcastle has been a disaster for the last few weeks. "The department is trying their best to collect as much as they can, but there are a lot of challenges and the areas are huge. How can you go gallivanting in China while things fall apart at home? They've got their priorities wrong," Cronje said.





IFP Newcastle councillor Xolani Dube said he was aware of the dire situation in the municipality, but could not comment further at the time of publication.





Phil Hair, Newcastle Ratepayers’ Association secretary, said refuse removal was sometimes delayed for over a week because of a shortage of staff.





The municipality suspended the employees after a protest over non-payment of overtime last month.





At the time, the Daily News reported that the protesters engaged in a physical confrontation with the mayor and his bodyguards. Mahlaba was struck on the face with a brick.





Among those suspended are general workers, including security, fire department officers and traffic personnel, and six shop stewards belonging to the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).





The union said it backed its members, adding the municipality was at fault by not communicating the non-payment of overtime with the employees.





“This situation was caused by the employer by allowing our members to work overtime while knowing there was no money to pay them,” said Samwu provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana.





Daily News