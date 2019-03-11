Durban - Authorities have launched a search for two men on Monday who were washed off a bridge in Mslasini in Everest Heights near Verulam after heavy rains battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.



According to Reaction Unit, South Africa a local councillor called told them that he witnessed the two intoxicated men being washed off the bridge during a heavy downpour





"Reaction officers, the Metro and SAPS Search & Rescue Services as well as police from the Verulam SAPS searched along the river without success. The search was called off due to the heavy current and poor lighting," Rusa spokesman, Prem Balram said.





He said the RUSA Robinson R44 Helicopter will be used on Monday to assist rescuers in the search for the men.



