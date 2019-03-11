On Friday, the Co-operative Governance Department issued a weather warning for the north-western parts of the province - Harry Gwala, uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts - about thunderstorms later in the day.
Department spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said no major damage or incidents had been reported at the weekend. Mabaso said thunderstorms and disaster management teams were expected to continue monitoring the situation.
On Saturday, the weather service issued an alert that stormy weather was expected in parts of South Africa from Saturday until Tuesday.
According to a statement, a steep upper-air trough west of the country was expected to develop into a cut-off low system along the west coast yesterday, which would have resulted in heavy rainfall producing thunderstorms, which could result in localised flooding as well as hail.
Weather forecaster Wisani Maluleke predicted a 60% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms this afternoon in the uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Harry Gwala and Ugu districts. There was a 30% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms in the Zululand, Ilembe, eThekwini and King Cetshwayo districts.
Maluleke said the weather service would issue alerts and advise communities as soon as there was thunderstorm activity.
Daily News