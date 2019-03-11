Authorities have launched a search for two men on Monday who were washed off a bridge in Mslasini in Everest Heights near Verulam after heavy rains battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. Picture: RUSA
Durban - Authorities have launched a search for two men on Monday who were washed off a bridge in Mslasini in Everest Heights near Verulam after heavy rains battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

According to Reaction Unit, South Africa a local councillor called told them that he witnessed the two intoxicated men being washed off the bridge during a heavy downpour

"Reaction officers, the Metro and SAPS Search & Rescue Services as well as police from the Verulam SAPS searched along the river without success. The search was called off due to the heavy current and poor lighting," Rusa spokesman, Prem Balram said.

He said the  RUSA Robinson R44 Helicopter will be used on Monday to assist rescuers in the search for the men.

Meanwhile, more thunderstorms are expected across KwaZulu-Natal until Tuesday, the SA Weather Service warned.

On Friday, the Co-operative Governance Department issued a weather warning for the north-western parts of the province - Harry Gwala, uThukela and uMgungundlovu districts - about thunderstorms later in the day.

Department spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said no major damage or incidents had been reported at the weekend. Mabaso said thunderstorms and disaster management teams were expected to continue monitoring the situation.

On Saturday, the weather service issued an alert that stormy weather was expected in parts of South Africa from Saturday until Tuesday.

According to a statement, a steep upper-air trough west of the country was expected to develop into a cut-off low system along the west coast yesterday, which would have resulted in heavy rainfall producing thunderstorms, which could result in localised flooding as well as hail.

Weather forecaster Wisani Maluleke predicted a 60% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms this afternoon in the uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Harry Gwala and Ugu districts. There was a 30% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms in the Zululand, Ilembe, eThekwini and King Cetshwayo districts.

Maluleke said the weather service would issue alerts and advise communities as soon as there was thunderstorm activity.

Daily News