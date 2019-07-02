The mother of a 13-year-old girl who opened a case of statutory rape against a school transport driver who allegedly impregnated her daughter said she hoped the prosecution of the 32-year-old man would save other young girls who could fall prey to him.File picture: Matthews Baloyi / Independent Media.

Durban - THE mother of a 13-year-old girl who opened a case of statutory rape against a school transport driver who allegedly impregnated her daughter said she hoped the prosecution of the 32-year-old man would save other young girls who could fall prey to him. This comes after the man was arrested last week at the girl’s Illovo home while trying to negotiate paying damages for getting the Grade 8 pupil pregnant. She gave birth to a boy last month.

The man was arrested more than three months after the mother laid charges of statutory rape at the eManzimtoti police station, after learning that the man she had entrusted with transporting her daughter to school had allegedly impregnated her.

The mother says she was discouraged from opening a case against the man by the police and a social worker who handled the case. She said she was happy with his arrest.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man had been arrested and appeared in the eManzimtoti Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded until his bail application this week.

The mother said that fshe had seen the man with another pregnant girl her daughter’s age at a local shopping mall.

“I am angry that he was sleeping with my little girl. As an adult, he should not have done that. What makes me more angry is that he does not realise that he violated my little girl and thinks that he can pay damages and everything will be fine.

“She is still traumatised. She is currently receiving treatment. I would like her to return to school because she needs her education. I am giving her all the support she needs to get through this and pick up the pieces of her life,” she said.

