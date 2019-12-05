Durban - A 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman's arms were chopped off and her skull smashed in allegedly by her husband in an incident that has enraged the community and government.
This as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
The incident occurred in uMkhuze in northern KZN on Tuesday in front of the couple's two-year-old child.
The husband killed himself after.
Acting KZN Premier, Ravi Pillay described the incident as a "gruesome incident of extreme torture and violence directed at women and children".