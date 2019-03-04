File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THERE seems to be no solution in sight to the problem of ensuring that KwaZulu-Natal citizens are buried timeously and with dignity. Burials in the province continue to be delayed after mortuary employees embarked on a go-slow on Friday over failure by the provincial health department to pay outstanding back-pay and to provide protective gear.

Cosatu yesterday blamed the delays on MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo and his department’s failure to implement agreements reached at a meeting late last year.

The meeting, which included Cosatu affiliates the Public and Allied Workers’ Union of SA (Pawusa) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), was held at the provincial legislature three months ago and the department was fully represented.

Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the forensic issue at the department had been a “worry” for some time.

“We convened the meeting with the ANC provincial leadership and a number of issues concerning the workers were raised. There was an undertaking by the department to look into and apply measures to implement solutions. We are still engaging with the ANC’s provincial secretary (Mdumiseni Ntuli) to engage the department because some of the things agreed upon in that meeting have not been implemented. Some of these are the lack of protective clothing, appalling working conditions and back-pay of overtime,” Mkhize said.

The impasse dates back to 2006, when the department took over mortuaries from the SAPS. When this happened, experienced and newly employed workers were graded the same. In addition, working conditions in morgues allegedly deteriorated and no protective gear was supplied.

The Independent on Saturday, the Daily News’s sister paper, reported at the weekend that grieving families were unable to collect the bodies of their loved ones from Magwaza Maphalala (Gale Street) mortuary on Friday because post mortems were delayed by a go-slow and funeral arrangements were thrown into disarray.

Employees are said to have resumed work that afternoon.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s office yesterday said the mortuary issue had not been escalated to his office, and the national department was not involved.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said she was not aware of the meeting in question and referred the Daily News to Ntuli.

Ntuli could not be reached for comment.

Pawusa provincial secretary Halalisani Gumede said MEC Dhlomo, his department head Dr Musa Gumede and a representative from the department’s labour unit were present at the meeting in question.

“They (department representatives) have no excuse for not implementing the agreements of the meeting because they were fully represented. The reality is that those in leadership in the department and the ANC only care about attending their meetings and safeguarding their positions. With regards to the meeting we had late, we feel that the ANC has lost touch with the people if it is failing to take action against MEC Dhlomo as the political head of the department,” Gumede said.

Department head Dr Gumede denied allegations that there was a shortage of protective clothing at mortuaries.

He said those who complained about back pay were asked to provide proof of non-payment. He said: “Up to last week none had been verified.”

Asked about the agreements reached at the meeting with Cosatu, Dr Gumede said: “Unfortunately I can only report back to principals on issues raised with Cosatu and the MEC.”

Health portfolio committee chairperson Yusuf Bhamjee said the department had committed itself to honouring payments, provided that the complainants produced proof they were entitled to the monies.

Daily News