KZN mosques to implement strict rules to prevent Covid-19 spread

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - In the latest move to adhere to the country's warning on coronavirus mosques have been given guidelines on preventative measures. The Jamiatul Ulama KwaZulu-Natal has been monitoring the current situation in South Africa.The Ulama stated that they have consulted with medical experts and on Monday, the organisation suggested that strict guidelines they be implemented with immediate effect. In light of the present circumstances, they issued the guidelines below. They urge all heads and committees of the mosques and congregants and members of the Muslim faith to take careful note of these guidelines. In these guidelines, although the word “Musjid” is used, it applies equally to congregants and other prayer facilities.

Regarding the mosque:

1. No towels are to be used at the ablution facility.

2. Paper towels should instead be made available. Disposal bins for these towels should be provided.

3. Procedures should be put in place to ensure that the paper towels are regularly and properly disposed of.

4. Staff members handling paper towels should be provided appropriate protective wear (masks and gloves).

5. Toilets and ablution area and other common areas should be regularly disinfected.

6. Vulnerable and those showing symptoms are urged to perform prayers at home. Those who have a medical condition such as diabetes, cancer, asthma, HIV, Aids, or other similar conditions should stay home. Those who have travelled out of the country within the last two weeks, even if they do not display symptoms should stay home.

Daily prayers

Instead of the normal prayer which muslims are accustomed to, the following should apply during this period of pandemic.

7. Do prayer cleansing(washing) at home. Only if one is unable to do so should one use the facilities at the mosque.

8. Perform all optional prayers at home.

9. If one has no other suitable place to perform one’s prayers, then these may be performed in the Mosque provided that one keeps a distance of at least 2 metres away from the closest person.

10. Carry your own prayer mat. This will be used over the normal carpet found in the Mosque. The purpose of the mat is that in the event of one coughing or sneezing in prayer, the effects thereof are not left on the mosque carpet. If one forgot to bring one’s own musalla along, then one may place some other material (a towel, scarf or similar item) on the area on which one normally touches the ground during prayer. Do not share one’s prayer mat (or other similar item) with others since that would defeat its purpose. Make sure to wash one’s prayer mat is regularly disinfected.

11. Each prayer session shall consist of a leader and a maximum of forty-nine followers.

The reason this number has been chosen is that, in terms of the directive issues by the President Cyril Ramaphosa, gatherings of more than 100 are prohibited. Taking into account that at any given moment, there will most likely be one group leaving and another arriving in the Mosque, this will ensure that the number does not exceed 100.

12. There shall be multiple prayers within the same mosque. So as soon as a group leader and his followers are available, they will make one prayer and promptly leave, followed by the next session. By way of example, if there are normally 150 congregants (including the leader) who attends the prayer session. Now there will now be 3 different groups, each consisting of a leader and 49 followers.

"Each Mosque may set up arrangements to suit its peculiar circumstances. These are not hard and fast rules, but guidelines. As the Muslim community, we must not be seen to be acting defiantly against the law of the country when we can make adjustments and accommodations whilst still preserving our core practices,"the Ulama stated.

13. Once all have been given a chance to perform prayer for a funeral, only close family members and friends should accompany the body for burial, whilst maintaining the number at a maximum of 100.

Other programs such as “big nights”, Jalsas and lectures should be suspended until further notice. Weddings may be conducted only where a delay may be difficult, provided that the numbers are properly controlled.

"Keep in mind that these are guidelines. We have no right to impose our will on everyone. Hence, should any person / group disagree with these guidelines; we should attempt to encourage them with kindness and wisdom. However, if they still refuse, this should not lead to disputes, quarrels and conflict," the Ulama stated.

"These guidelines are temporary and exceptional measures based on the current circumstances. Once there is a cessation of these measures, the procedures at Mosques should go back to normal. These measures should not be used as an excuse or justification for any shortcoming in our religious practices during normal conditions,"the Ulama added.

Daily News



