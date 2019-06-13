Police comb the scene around Oscar Hlatshwayo, the Alfred Duma (Ladysmith) municipality’s executive director of engineering and infrastructure services who was gunned down. Picture: Ladysmith Herald / Claudine Senekal

Durban - THE bail decision against four people who were arrested in connection with the planning and murder of a municipal executive director, is expected on Friday, June 28. The Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court heard closing arguments on Tuesday.

“All the accused will remain in custody until June 28,” said the provincial deputy director of public prosecutions, advocate Cyril Selepe, who represented the State in the matter.

Oscar Hlatshwayo, executive director of engineering and infrastructure services at Alfred Duma (Emnambithi/Ladysmith) Local Municipality, was shot dead in an ambush in February, on his way to work, after dropping off his children at school.

Nomaswazi Shabalala, a director of infrastructure and technical services at the municipality, her three co-accused Nqobile Ngcobo, Mondli Mabaso and Mduduzi Njuza, remain in Westville and Ladysmith prisons.

According to evidence led last week by investigating officer Constable Muziwamadoda Kubheka, Hlatshwayo was killed because he instructed a subordinate (Shabalala) to terminate a company’s contract.

The company was apparently not doing a proper job, hence the call for the contract to be terminated.

The municipality did not answer all of the Daily News’ questions emailed last week, seeking details on the nature and cost of the tender that was awarded to the company.

Municipal spokesperson Siya Maphalala said they were not involved in any official business with the company in question.

He said the company was awarded a tar road contract in ward 8 (Ezakheni E-section) and that Shabalala remained suspended.

It is not clear how long the company was in business with the municipality, or how much was paid for the contract, or whether the job was completed, and how much the company was already paid.

Daily News