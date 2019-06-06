The Mpofana municipality in KZN owes Eskom more than R123m which had been accumulating since 2015. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - NEWLY-appointed Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has had to hit the ground running as he tries to prevent the lights being turned off in Mpofana local municipality, Mooi River. The municipality owes Eskom more than R120 million.

Hlomuka said he planned to engage with the power utility. “As a department that oversees municipalities, we are intervening in the matter of imminent electricity switch-offs in municipalities by facilitating an urgent meeting with Eskom and the affected municipalities to find solutions that will satisfy the power utility and keep the lights on at Mpofana.”

Eskom made its intentions known to shut off the electricity at the municipality in an advertisement in the Daily News’ sister paper the Mercury on Monday. The advertisement stated that Mpofana municipality owed Eskom more than R123m which had been accumulating since 2015.

“The municipality’s breach of its payment obligation to Eskom undermines and places in jeopardy Eskom’s ability to continue to the national supply of electricity on a financial sustainable basis,” the advert read.

Eskom further said it planned to cut off the electricity in July and also do so at various times of the day until the matter was resolved and members of the community were able to make alternative arrangements for the periods when there would be no electricity.

If the situation did not improve, Eskom then had the right to completely switch off the electricity.

Department spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said Hlomuka would also be engaging with other stakeholders to try and get to the root of the problem. From previous experience, Mabaso said there could be a number of reasons that municipalities found themselves in debt.

He cited the example of eDumbe local municipality, which was in a similar situation. eDumbe falls under the Zululand District municipality.

When the department intervened, Mabaso said they learnt eDumbe was in debt because people were not paying their bills as a form of protest against the municipality. He said they were able to resolve the matter through their intervention.

Finding out how much municipalities owed and why would help the MEC with his talks with Eskom. He also made a call to other municipalities to ensure that their residents were paying their bills because municipalities needed the revenue to provide for services as there was a general problem of people not paying.

Daily News