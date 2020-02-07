Two weeks ago it was reported that Ugu had fired 42 people from Harding (Umuziwabantu local municipality), which forms part of the district municipality.
This brings the total of people who have been dismissed to 70.
In a statement, Ugu spokesperson France Zama said they had fired 28 people from the water services, from the Park Rynie depot, who had been engaged in an unprotected strike for three weeks. He said the municipality had tried to engage with the workers but to no avail.
The strike was in support of workers who had been suspended for misconduct. The unprotected strike from last month was characterised by protests at the municipality’s offices, with the disciplinary hearings for the suspended workers being disrupted.