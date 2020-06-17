KZN netters on alert after large sardine shoals netted on two beaches

Durban - SARDINES are expected to be netted at eManzimtoti and Warner Beach on Wednesday after successful netting took place at uMgababa and Scottburgh beaches on Tuesday. Seasoned netter Brahmanand Tony Outar said more than 400 crates of sardines were netted, some of which were distributed to the local community. “With the lockdown, it is not easy for some people. Without netting, it is difficult for people to get into the water and grab sardines,” he said. Veer Hiramun, administrator of the Facebook group Fishing DBN-South Africa, said shoals had been near the shoreline since Monday. Various species of shark and a whale were seen swimming close to the shore between the shoals. Ugu South Coast Tourism said sardine activity had increased as the winter chill set in.

Shoals of sardines have been netted at uMgababa, south of Durban. Omar Sayed





A pilot at World of Wings Flight School, Noel McDonogh, said he had spotted sardine shoals off Scottburgh’s Back Beach.

“There have been bull sharks more than 3m in length spotted among the fish, and a southern right whale was seen just 1km off the Scottburgh beachfront,” he said.

According to Ugu South Coast Tourism, shoals of sardines were sighted with netting taking place at Pennington and Scottburgh.

Dolphins, sharks and gannets were seen pursuing the bait balls. The sardine run is usually a big tourism draw card for the South Coast.

The Sardine Run is an annual attraction whereby sardine shoals move northwards along the coastline, attracting marine life and seine netters.

The KZN South Coast benefits from the Sardine Run action being close to the shore and this year the little fish have already brought a lot of ocean action.

