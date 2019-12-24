Durban - The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal police have swooped on a pair of Pietermaritzburg men who allegedly ran an elaborate pyramid scheme that is believed to have fleeced unsuspecting investors of an estimated R500m.

Hawks KZN spokesman, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the founder and director of the Pietermaritzburg based investment company Supreme National Stock Holdings, Sandile Sibiya (29) and his accomplice Nomalizo Sibiya (37) briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for alleged fraud and contravention of the Bank Act.



"Between June 2019 to November 2019 the accused were receiving deposits from the potential clients as investment into their company. They were lured with a promise the company allegedly would utilise their investments to purchase horse and trailer trucks that will be working in the coal mines," Mhlongo said.



"The income derived from the transporting of the coal was to generate a monthly returns for the investors. Approximately R500 million was deposited to their company account however no returns were paid to some of the investors. As result, a case of fraud and contravention of the Bank Act was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime unit for investigation. On Sunday, the two were arrested and charged accordingly," he said.



The case was postponed to 10 January 2020 for a formal bail application.