Durban - In an attempt to prevent the spread of the H1N1 virus, some schools in KwaZulu-Natal and the Department of Health are encouraging pupil vaccination. This follows the death of a Pietermaritzburg Deccan Road Primary School pupil, 9-year-old Giselle Chetty, and the department confirming one positive case of the H1N1 virus in the province.

The Department of Education subsequently said it had learnt of two more cases at the school.

Last week, the school issued a letter to parents, saying it had consulted with two physicians and had decided to sanitise various items, including furniture and toilets; suspend all physical activities; and disinfect all the air conditioners.

Pupils were not discouraged from attending school.

In Durban, Bellair Primary School parents received letters stating that there was one confirmed case of the virus at the school.

Before the June school holidays, Hillary Primary School sent out a precautionary message to parents after one confirmed and one unconfirmed case of the H1N1 virus at the school.

A parent said she had received a letter from Mcopheleli Primary School in KwaDabeka last week, asking for consent for her 5-year-old son to be vaccinated at the school by the health department.

Dr Shafrudeen Amod, a pharmacologist and infectious diseases scholar, said earlier in the flu season, there were a number of clusters of flu cases in school, which was not uncommon because children were important transmitters of flu.

“Government schools recently closed for the school holidays and the decrease in cases and reduced numbers of reported school clusters in the past few weeks may be related to many schools having been closed. Most government schools have just returned,” Amod said.

IFP KZN spokesperson on health Ncamisile Nkwanyana said parents must not wait until symptoms become severe to seek medical help.

“We encourage those with H1N1 symptoms to rush to health facilities. We also ask for vaccinations in schools and awareness campaigns in communities, especially in rural areas where parents can’t afford vaccines,” Nkwanyana said.

DA KZN spokesperson on health Dr Imran Keeka said the flu vaccine contained most of the current strains of flu viruses, including H1N1.

“Vulnerable and high-risk populations are advised to ensure that they are vaccinated. This should include young children under 5 years of age, pregnant women and those up to two weeks after delivery, adults over the age of 65, residents of nursing homes and anyone with chronic health conditions and cancer,” Keeka said.

