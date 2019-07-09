Aviwe Bunyonyo and Nontobeko Vilana cannot wait to lead a famous soccer player onto the field during an Afcon quarter final match this week. | SUPPLIED

Durban - TWO KwaZulu-Natal primary school pupils jetted off to Egypt yesterday to act as team mascots at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. Nontobeko Vilana and Aviwe Bunyonyo travelled to Egypt ahead of the quarter-final matches of the Afcon.

They were chosen after participating in a regional soccer tournament, as part of Visa’s Grassroots programme for Total Afcon 2019.

Five children were selected through Visa’s Unstoppable Stories campaign. As part of the competition, 168 children were selected by the SA Football Coaches Association to take part in three local football matches across the country.

During the regional tournaments, a panel of coaches selected the children to walk with some of the greatest African football stars.

The pupils will be in Egypt for three days.

Nontobeko, 10, a Grade 5 pupil from Scottsville Primary School, in Pietermaritzburg, is also an aspiring soccer player who plays defender in her school soccer team.

Her mother Samkele Vilana said they were very excited to be heading to Egypt.

She was not sure which team Nontobeko would escort but she hoped it would be Bafana Bafana.

Vilana said her daughter and Aviwe had become friends during the regional tournament.

Aviwe, 10, a Grade 4 pupil from Clarendon Primary School, in Pietermaritzburg, also hopes to be a soccer player when she grows up.

Also an avid hockey, netball and cricket player, and swimmer, Aviwe plays left wing or defender in her school team.

Her mother Banothile Bunyonyo said it was an honour to lead a famous football player onto the pitch.

“We’re very excited. It will be our first time in Egypt,” Bunyonyo said.

