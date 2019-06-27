Shailendra Sukhraj and Lorraine Sukhraj, parents of Sadia Sukhraj in the Durban High Court. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - THE police and prosecution were applauded for their efforts in ensuring 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj received justice after Sibonelo Mkhize was sentenced to life imprisonment yesterday. Jakes Singh, chairperson of the Chatsworth Community Policing Forum, welcomed the sentence handed down.

“It needs to be noted that Mkhize was arrested because of the swift work of the police,” he said.

Speaking about the anger in the Chatsworth community in the aftermath of Sadia’s murder, Singh said the protest outside the local police station in May last year should have been directed at the courts instead of the police, because of their frustration with the justice system.

“Some people and political figures took advantage of the public anger to further their own agendas. Although a conviction and sentence for Sadia’s murder was secured, I’m still concerned about crimes like hijacking in Chatsworth,” he said.

Sadia was killed in a botched hijacking, which sparked public outrage.

As Durban High Court Judge Esther Steyn sentenced Mkhize to life for the murder of Sadia and his accomplice Siyabonga Bulose, she noted the role the community played in his arrest, and made special mention of Warrant Officer Hemant Raghoonundan.

The policeman was off-duty when he caught Mkhize as he tried to flee.

Steyn said the sentence was not to appease the community, but to protect it from crime. She said Mkhize, 39, a father of two who made a living selling dagga, had previous convictions for receiving stolen property (a motor vehicle) and stealing petrol.

In a short comment, Shailendra Sukhraj, Sadia’s father, thanked the investigating officer, the public, and prosecutor Kelvin Singh for their efforts in bringing Mkhize to justice.

For investigating officer Captain Shiven Chetty, it was pure joy at having secured the conviction. Chetty, a police officer for 31 years, recalled how tense the situation in the community was after Sadia was killed.

“When I saw how tense the situation was, I realised that the community could have taken the law into its own hands and hurt Mkhize.”

He moved Mkhize from Chatsworth police station to Durban Central as the community had expected him to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court.

“People must let the law take its course. This was a prosecution-led investigation. The hard work did not go to waste,” he said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara welcomed the judgment, saying it had a deterrent effect as crime was rife.

She said the NPA was doing its best to curb crime in the country.

Daily News