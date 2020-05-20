KZN police assault cases rise in lockdown

Durban - THE number of assault cases against the police in KwaZulu-Natal has gone up between last month and this month, the Provincial Safety and Security Portfolio Committee heard this week. The Independent Complaints Directorate (Ipid) presented to the committee its provincial performance on investigations report on cases received during the Covid-19 lockdown (level 5 and level 4). According to the report, there were 48 assault cases against the police last month. From May 1 to 19 there were 80 recorded cases, and no arrests. The directorate said it was investigating 17 officers in KZN, among other issues. “Witnesses have been telephonically interviewed. Up to date May 19, 2020, the ballistic office was closed in KZN, thus outstanding ballistic reports could not be obtained. During the lockdown, members (investigators) have not been attending to backlog cases. On receiving complaints with regard to backlog cases, members are instructed to attend to those immediately,” reads the report. In cases where suspects are known, investigators are conducting investigations in order to finalise the dockets and obtain a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to proceed to court.

“The challenge experienced in KZN is that the NPA is currently not signing for new dockets. It is also more difficult for victims to describe or identify the perpetrators as the members are wearing face masks. The majority of assaults reported occurred at roadblocks and both SAPS and SANDF members are involved. Members from various units are conducting operations in KZN, thus in the majority of the cases the suspects are unknown,” the report said.

DA spokesperson on Community Safety Sharon Hoosen said in some cases police officers did not interpret the lockdown regulations correctly and ended up in altercations with civilians who were then arrested and charged.

“The Ipid report tabled today at the committee meeting reaffirms the validity of our concerns on this issue. The assault cases by police officers have increased by 95% as compared to the same period last year. Clearly, law enforcement members seem to think that they have the ultimate mandate to disregard an individual’s rights as per chapter 2 of the Constitution,” Hoosen said.

She said it was no wonder that communities had taken to social media to ensure that the behaviour of the police is publicised.

IFP spokesperson on Community Safety and Liaison Blessed Gwala shared Hoosen’s sentiments on police behaviour. Gwala said it appeared that officers were not trained about the laws of the country. “That’s why in some cases they are found to be flouting the same laws they should be observing. The training of officers should be reviewed,” he said.

Committee chairperson Ndodephethe Mthethwa said they would work harder to ensure that people are held accountable. He said it was true that people did not get good services from the police.

“During one of our visits we discovered that some of the state vehicles in the stations are driven by people with no licence. That’s the kind of negligence that the police department has to deal with,” Mthethwa said.

