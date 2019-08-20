During police operations, 112 unlicensed liquor outlets were closed down whilst their owners were arrested for selling liquor without a license. Picture by SAPS

Durban - Police in KZN are clamping down on illegal liquor outlets in the province, seizing a large quantity of alcohol. During these operations police also conducted inspections on licensed premises to check if they are complying with conditions imposed on their licenses said Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

During these operations 112 unlicensed liquor outlets were closed down whilst their owners were arrested for selling liquor without a license. A large quantity of alcohol was seized by police as evidence and destruction.

"Operations targeting the illegal sale of alcohol will be ongoing as many crimes occur in close proximity these unregulated environments. Excessive alcohol consumption is one of the contributors of serious crimes and leads to other social ills that occurs in communities,"she said.

From Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18, numerous multidisciplinary operations were held across the KZN province in a bid to curb violent crimes.

During these police operations, a total of 633 suspects were arrested for various crimes such as murder; possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition; rape; attempted murder; burglaries; robberies; assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

Police seized large quantities of drugs; dangerous weapons; liquor, firearms and ammunition during these operations.

Operations over the weekends are being stepped up as it is a period in which most of our serious crimes occur and police are focusing on increased roadblocks; stop and searches; suspect raids as well as other operations in high crime areas.

