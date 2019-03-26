Zwelithini Zuma, 35, who is charged with two counts of rape, is being sought by the police.

Durban - POLICE are seeking the help of the public in finding a man charged with the rape of two children, a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who has absconded after his release on bail. This is after Zwelithini Zuma, 35, failed to arrive at court on September 25 last year.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Zuma had been linked to six more rape cases, dating back to 2016, from Mariannhill, KwaNdengezi and Mpumalanga. A warrant for his arrest was issued. Anyone with information should contact Warrant Officer Dennis Khumalo at 073 271 1930 or Crime Stop 086 001 0111.

Zuma is alleged to have raped two children at Inchanga in two separate incidents within the space of one hour.

He is alleged to have first raped a10-year-old boy he gave a lift to in his marked company truck and, after raping him, dropped him off near the house where he is alleged to have then raped a 9-year-old girl.

According to their relatives, the children had both positively identified him as the “uncle in the truck”.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday an angry and emotional relative of the boy said the family had not been kept updated about the case from the outset.

“I heard from the newspapers that he was in court and was granted bail. We didn’t know. The last update I got was last year, and even then I went to the police station where I found out that the investigating officer had changed. They have landlines at their offices and they could phone, but they didn’t. They know where we live,” she said.

She said the boy had endured teasing from children and adults, and was finding it hard to cope since he had not received counselling.

“He was happy and relieved when the man was arrested, but he was afraid to walk alone when the man got bail. Even now when a car stops next to him, he runs,” she said.

A relative of the girl pleaded with police to find Zwane, whom she described as “dangerous” and someone who was “out to destroy the lives of innocent children”.

Daily News