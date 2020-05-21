KZN police investigate drug link in execution style killing of 7 men

Durban – The seven men who were found murdered with gunshot wounds to their head at a homestead at eMsahweni on the KZN south coast were using the house to either consume drugs or sell it. This is according to KZN police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, who visited the scene of the massacre on Thursday. Speaking to the television news channel, eNCA, Jula said that when police investigators went to work, they found 29 straws of whoonga (low-grade heroin) and 25 ecstasy tablets. "It was a sizeable amount of drugs," Jula said, adding that investigators were still probing whether the men were users of the drugs or sellers. He said the seven men, aged between 21 and 36, were unrelated and their presence at the homestead meant they had broken the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

In addition, Jula revealed that two out of the seven men were facing criminal charges, one for possession of a firearm and another for business robbery and were at various stages in the court system.

"We are still trying to establish if this house was a drug den or a smoking house. It is still early in our investigation but we want to assure the community that those responsible for this crime will face the consequences," Jula said.

The murders took place at around 6pm when residents living in the community heard gunshots coming from one of the homesteads.

When they went to look, they found the bodies of seven men in one of the rooms in the homestead.

All seven men sustained gunshot wounds to the head in what appeared to be an execution styled killing.

