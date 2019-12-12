Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for fatally shooting six people as they watched TV in a home in the Mpumalanga township, north of Durban on Wednesday.
Six people were killed, five of them from the same family as they watched TV at around 8.30pm on Wednesday night.
A three-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was conveyed to hospital for medical attention.
Three other victims escaped unharmed. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined as the investigation still unfolds.