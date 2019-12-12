KZN police launch manhunt for gunmen who killed family of 6









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - Police have launched a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for fatally shooting six people as they watched TV in a home in the Mpumalanga township, north of Durban on Wednesday. Six people were killed, five of them from the same family as they watched TV at around 8.30pm on Wednesday night. A three-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was conveyed to hospital for medical attention. Three other victims escaped unharmed. Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined as the investigation still unfolds. Police have put together a high-level task team to investigate the killings.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said one person was injured during the attack, in which a shotgun and a 9mm weapon were used.

The victims were allegedly sitting in the lounge at their homestead when shots were fired through the windows.

The motive for the killing was not clear at the time of publishing.

The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli was headed to the homestead on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula condemned the brutal killings.

“It is quite disturbing to hear that there are heartless people out there who can kill others in such a brutal matter. There can be no justification for killing anyone in such a callous manner. I have tasked detectives at our Provincial Organized Crime Unit led by Brigadier Mbele to investigate this matter,” he said.

“We are still trying to follow all possible leads that will assist in the speedy arrest of the suspects involved. Anyone with information on the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or make use of the MySAPS App that can be loaded on any iPhone or Android device,” he added.



It is alleged that last night at 8.30pm, the family were seated at their home at Unit 3 in Mpumalanga watching TV when they heard gunshots emanating from the door and the window.

Six people aged between eleven and 52 were declared dead at the scene after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

