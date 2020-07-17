KZN police reunite abducted baby with mom threatened with slasher

Durban - A Tongaat mother who had her two-year-old baby boy abducted from her by a slasher-wielding suspect was reunited with the baby after a team of detectives worked around the clock for two days to find the little boy. The drama began on early on Tuesday morning when the 35-year-old mother was at her home at Hambanathi Matsheni complex in Tongaat getting ready to go work, when she was allegedly attacked, police spokeswoman, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said. At around 7am, Mbele said a man known to the woman allegedly accosted her threatened her with a slasher. "She screamed for her help and members of the community came to her rescue. The suspect subsequently ran back to the woman’s home and snatched her two-year-old baby boy before fleeing the scene," she said. "When the mother returned to her house, she realised that her baby had been kidnapped. She contacted police at Tongaat and a case of kidnapping was opened for investigation".

A team of detectives from the Tongaat police station was assigned to the case and sprung into action, working around the close to trace the abducted two-year-old and the suspect.

"The investigation yielded fruitful results yesterday when they located the baby at Amaoti informal settlement where he was found abandoned. The suspect managed to evade arrest and police are working tirelessly to locate his whereabouts. The baby was taken to hospital for medical examination and reunited with his mother," Mbele said.

The Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for their continued dedication.

“We are delighted that the baby was safety reunited with his family and we are also appealing to the members of the public who might know of

his whereabouts to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man is set to appear at the KwaMsane Magistrate’s Court on Friday for being in possession of counterfeit goods.

This after police at the KwaMsane police who were were conducting crime prevention duties on Thursday stopped a vehicle that contained a large quantity of counterfeit Nike takkies with an estimated value of R200 000.

"It is alleged that the suspect was travelling from Mozambique to Durban where he intended to sell the goods. He was placed under arrest for being in possession of counterfeit goods," Mbele said.

Jula praised the police officers for the arrests and recoveries.

