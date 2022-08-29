KZN police search for two suspects who fled after an attempted cash-in-transit robbery, high-speed chase and shootout

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police are looking for the accomplices of a suspect who was arrested following an attempted cash-in-transit robbery in Durban. National police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that one suspect was arrested and police were still searching for at least two more suspects after an attempted cash-in-transit robbery on ML Sultan Road in Berea, on Friday afternoon.

“It is reported that cash security guards were on their routine duties when they were accosted by three men who pointed (at) them with firearms. A shootout ensued between the security guards and the suspects. It is further reported that the suspects dropped the cash box and fled the scene in a silver Audi sedan. No security guard was injured,” Netshiunda said. “The suspects’ vehicle was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident at Durban CBD. Police responded swiftly and one suspect was arrested. A firearm with the serial number filed off and an assortment of 9mm and .38 revolver live ammunition were found at the scene.” The police appealed to anyone with information about the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to contact the nearest police or call the crime stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

Meanwhil, Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that their paramedics responded to a shooting incident at the intersection of Cross Street and Gladys Manzi Road in Greyville. “On arrival on the scene, a male believed to be approximately thirty years of age was found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg following a shootout and high-speed chase with the SAPS,” Van Reenen said. “It is believed that the man and his accomplices committed a cash heist in the area when they were intercepted by the SAPS.”

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that just after 2.30pm on Friday, their paramedics also responded to the scene. When paramedics arrived, they found the scene cordoned off by the police. “One person believed to be a suspect had sustained a gunshot wound and was placed under police guard. Five occupants from the taxi involved in the collision had sustained minor injuries and were transported by ALS paramedics to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.”

Jamieson added that the entire roadway was closed to allow police to investigate the incident. According to the quarter one crime statistics 2022/23, released by Police Minister General Bheki Cele, there was a 33.3% drop in cash-in-transit robberies. Daily News