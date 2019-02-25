Mangosuthu University of Technology has been on edge in recent weeks due to student protests. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Premier Willies Mchunu is scheduled to visit Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Monday to attempt to resolve tensions at the embattled institution. “It is a stakeholder meeting. The premier will be meeting with the university management, the student representative council (SRC) and representatives from student information,” said Mbali Mkhize, the senior communications officer at MUT.

The university has been closed since last Monday after violent protests resulted in the arrests of eight students.

Mkhize said the university would remain closed until the management and SRC reached an agreement.

“Some of their (SRC) demands are unrealistic to achieve in this short timeline,” she said.

Codesa Gwala, president of the SRC at MUT, said he was looking forward to meeting the premier to explain the students’ demands.

“Our demands are clear: we want all financially needy students to be able to register, an increase in residences from 4 000 to 6 000 like last year, and the disbursement of NSFAS allowances to be made in a timely manner,” he said.

Gwala recently took the university to court over its decision to evict students from their residences.

After last week’s protests, Dr Enoch Duma Malaza, the university’s vice- chancellor, issued a notice to students to vacate their residences in 48 hours.

On Wednesday last week, the university wrote on its website that 80% of students had vacated their residences.

The matter was dismissed in court with both parties agreeing to solve the matter out of court.

“The evictions have stopped,” said Mkhize.

Meanwhile, classes are set to resume today at the Durban University of Technology. DUT had been closed for over a week.

“All children and parents who have been unsure of where DUT has been going from week to week, we are sure now, with this statement jointly signed by the representatives of the SRC and management, that (today) will happen,” said DUT vice-chancellor Professor Thandwa Mthembu.

The university recently secured an interdict against members of its SRC, banning them from protesting within 150m of any of its campuses.

Mthembu described the interdict as “just a precaution”.

The main issue plaguing the university has been the unblocking of students who owe money, so they can register.

The university said it had unblocked 683 students since the start of the year.

Daily News