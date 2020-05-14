KZN prison official latest to contract Covid-19 as virus soars in prisons across country

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Correctional Services has recorded its first Covid-19 case, the department said on Wednesday evening. It is understood a department employee tested positive for the virus after displaying symptoms. Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo would not divulge much details about the case including which prison the official was from, citing incidents of staff victimisation in provinces where cases have been reported previously. “The Department of Correctional Services has 19 new Covid-19 cases, following nine officials and 10 inmates testing positive. The Western Cape recorded 11 new cases, Eastern Cape five, Gauteng two and KwaZulu-Natal one. The total number of positive cases is now at 355,” Nxumalo said. He said the number of recoveries remained at 92.

The Eastern Cape is leading the pack with 233 positive cases (52 officials; 181 inmates; 59 recoveries and two deaths).

The Western Cape has 102 cases (87 officials; 15 inmates; 30 recoveries and one death) while Gauteng is sitting with 15 cases (six officials; 9 inmates and one recovery).

Limpopo has two officials with one recovery while the Northern Cape and department head office have one official each.

“Due to extreme stigmatization that our officials have been subjected to, we do not disclose centres where inmates or officials are based. It is so abhorrent. Our officials are insulted, denied entry into some shops,” Nxumalo said when pressed for the names of the affected areas.

South Africa now has 12 074 confirmed cases and 219 deaths related to Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday night. The country has recorded 4 745 recoveries.

Ramaphosa announced a part of of the country will move to level 3 of the national lockdown at the end of May.

Daily News