Durban - PROFESSOR Thokozani Majozi beamed with pride on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa bestowed on him the Order of Mapungubwe in bronze during the National Orders Awards ceremony held at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. Majozi, 47, from Ntuzuma north of Durban, is a lecturer at Wits University in the School of Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering.

“These awards make one more interested in the work they are doing,” he said. “It’s encouraging, because awards like these come after a lifetime of work and dedication. It acts as a fuel and stimulant to continue.”

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have achieved excellence and made valuable contributions at home and beyond.

Majozi was recognised “for his outstanding contribution to science, particularly the development of a novel mathematical technique for near- zero-effluent batch chemical facilities which enables re-use of wastewater”.

Majozi started his career as an undergraduate Bachelor of Science (Chemical Engineering) student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 1994. He has a PhD from the University of Manchester’s Institute of Science and Technology, a B1 rating from the National Research Foundation as an internationally acclaimed researcher, and has authored or edited four science textbooks.

In 2016, Majozi won the Research of Engineering Capacity Development Award at the National Science and Technology Forum for developing a water minimisation technique that reduced water effluent of big pharmaceutical companies.

“In whatever one does, the combination of discipline and focus will always pay off,” he said.

