KZN psych patient tests positive for Covid-19 on day of discharge

Durban - A patient who was under psychiatric observation at Ladysmith’s Provincial Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she was supposed to have been released. The woman had been under observation since March 16 and tested positive on May 29. “She was a psychiatric patient and doctors and nurses kept an eye on her until her family decided to transfer her to a facility in Gauteng. "It is one of the facility’s prerequisites to test patients before they are admitted so the same applied in this case. She got tested here and once the results came back positive, she had to be quarantined immediately,” said a source. He said the patient’s family had decided to transfer her to Gauteng, closer to her grandson, since the nearest local facilities were full.

The 36-bed ward where the patient was kept was closed for admissions until further notice.

“I’m not sure how many patients were admitted at the time, but all those who were there have been tested and are under quarantine, including all the staff who have made contact with her. This case will be clinically difficult because had the patient not been tested, how many more people would have made contact with her?

“Again, at what stage of her presence at the hospital did she contract the virus? How many people have been in and out of that ward, including doctors and nurses, who have families and friends? This is one case that could lead to many in and outside the hospital,” said the source.

Provincial health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “In accordance with the law, the department does not confirm positive Covid-19 cases, as this is the sole preserve of the minister of health.

"As a matter of principle, where a positive Covid-19 case has been identified, contact mapping and tracing have to be conducted, as well as the screening, testing, quarantining and isolation of people who have come into contact with the patient. Where necessary and warranted, the affected section of a health facility may be temporarily closed in order to allow for decontamination.”

Maphisa said this was in line with infection control and prevention guidelines from the World Health Organisation.

The Health Standards Compliance (HSC) has called on health-care establishments to maintain quality and safe health services particularly during the pandemic.

Director of communications and stakeholder relations Ricardo Mahlakanya said they were grateful to all health workers and front-line personnel involved in the battle against Covid-19.

“Health workers have demonstrated dedication and commitment in the delivery of health-care services, despite the daily challenges faced and the constant threat of exposure to Covid-19. The HSC acknowledges the immense strain put by Covid-19 on the entire health system.

“As the regulator in the health-care sector we have a responsibility to protect and promote the health and safety of users of health services in the country,” Mahlakanya said.

Daily News