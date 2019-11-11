Search teams near a river in Sundumbili in KwaZulu-Natal where a missing boy was found dead. Picture supplied

Durban - The body of a 21-month-old baby boy has been retrieved from a river near his home by the Police Search and Rescue Unit in Sundumbili, north of Durban. Paul Herbst a spokesperson for IPSS Medical Rescue said together with SAPS K9 Search & Rescue were called to assist in locating the boy who went missing in the Sundumbili area on Sunday morning.

Herbst said the young boy, together with other children, had gone to tend to cattle in a nearby kraal.

"When returning, the young boy got separated from the group. Concerned family members alerted authorities once they could not find the young child. Rescue teams began searching the area shortly after the other boys were interviewed. The search continued throughout the storm with K9 Dante picking up a scent, approximately 200m from the homestead,"Herbst said.

Approximately two hours into the search the young boy’s body was discovered floating in a stream.