KZN residents on a alert as thunderstorms predicted

DURBAN - The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of showers and thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon. Among the districts that will be affected are Amajuba, Zululand, Umkhanyakude, Umzinyathi, Uthukela and King Cetshwayo.

Areas in the districts include Newcastle, Dannhauser, Alfred Duma, Nquthu, Msinga, eDumbe, Abaqulusi, uPhongolo, Nongoma, Ulundi, Mthonjaneni, uMfolozi, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Jozini and uMhlabuyalingana. The storm was expected from 2pm until 11pm on Monday. Saws said it was expecting a 60% chance of scattered showers and thundershowers over the province, becoming widespread (80%) over the north-western parts of KZN in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are observed over parts of Mpumalanga and are expected to drift into north-eastern KZN this afternoon, more thunderstorms are expected over the north-western parts of KZN in the afternoon, Saws said. “Showers and thundershowers are expected to persist overnight clearing tomorrow (Tuesday) early morning,” Saws said. The storm is expected to result in: