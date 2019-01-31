Nomarashiya Caluza

Durban - A HIGH-RANKING KwaZulu-Natal official from the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union has been asked to step down from her position as a council member of the SA Council for Educators while she is being investigated. Sadtu national general secretary Mugwena Maluleke confirmed that provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza was asked last April by Sace to step aside as a representative on its council.

He rubbished claims made by SA Liberated Public Sector Workers’ Union yesterday that Caluza was suspended from Sace because she was being investigated for fraudulent teaching qualifications.

“Based on the letter we and (Caluza) received, she is being investigated for either stopping or influencing the appointment of Mbuyiseni Mathonsi, a principal at school level, in the Department of Education,” said Maluleke.

Salipswu issued a statement on Wednesday saying all would be revealed at a press briefing in Durban on Thursday.

Secretary-general Thobile Ntola claimed Caluza had been suspended by Sace since last year and had not been a part of meetings since the suspension.

He claimed the union had had a meeting with Sace to this effect.

However, Sace distanced itself from Salipswu’s statement.

“We want to place on record, without any fear or favour, that no such meeting took place.

“The only meeting we had was on the Recognition of Agreement for its members working at SACE.

“Therefore, no other engagements other than this were held with Salipswu on January 29 in Centurion,” said Sace.

It further said Sace strongly believed in the integrity and fairness of its disciplinary procedures and processes, and, it would not allow itself to be intimidated by any union to reveal the details of its cases.

When the Daily News contacted Caluza for comment, she referred the newspaper to Maluleke.

The department declined to comment as it was a Sace investigation.

Daily News