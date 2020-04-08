KZN salon owner arrested for 'exposing' clients to coronavirus tests negative

Durban - The Ladysmith salon owner who was arrested last month for allegedly “exposing” his clients and members of the public to the coronavirus is weighing his legal options after he tested negative for the virus. When contacted for comment on his ordeal and for more information on how the tests were conducted, the man referred the Daily News to his attorney, Anwar Jessop. Jessop, of Anwar Suleman Jessop Attorneys, said his client and his family were traumatised. “He was picked up from his residence and taken to the Ladysmith police station. From there, they took him to Grey's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg where two tests were done and both confirmed he was negative. "On his return to Ladysmith and while he was at his place of residence, the police arrested him again. They charged and detained him overnight."

The next day his client was brought to court where a decision was taken not to enrol the case.

He said the lockdown was delaying the process of establishing the manner in which the matter was handled by the police. “We’re going to consider our options after the lockdown.

“My client and his family are very distraught by the comments made against him on social media.

“The matter is under investigation and will be dealt with in an appropriate manner,” he said.

It was reported that the man was arrested for continuing to work despite having tested positive for the virus.

At the time, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo reportedly said: “On March 24 at approximately 3.30pm, Ladysmith police officers received information that a man who allegedly tested positive with coronavirus came in contact with other people in the area. The same man travelled to various countries before returning to South Africa. On his return on March 18 he tested positive with Covid-19 and was instructed to self-quarantine for at least 14 days pending the blood results.

“However, the man allegedly continued with his business since March 21 and in doing so disregarded the instructions by a doctor thus allegedly contravening regulations in terms of the National Disaster Act pertaining to the Covid-19 virus.”

No details were given as to which results, from which doctor or hospital, were used to arrest the man.

On Tuesday, Naidoo said the businessman, on his return from overseas, had shown signs of the virus and was instructed to self-isolate. “The fact that he didn’t self-isolate for 14 days is a contravention on its own. The matter is still to go to court,” he said.

