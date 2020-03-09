KZN school pleads for help to catch crooks who stole computers

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal South Coast school has turned to social media in an effort to catch the thieves that were captured on CCTV footage, stealing its computers. Siphapheme High School was broken into and had 22 of its computers stolen last Wednesday. Mdu Mkize an educator at the school posted a screengrab of the robbers making their way into the school as they were captured on CCTV footage. Mkize refers to the men in the pictures as thugs who broke into the school’s computer lab after 11pm. “Please help us catch these thugs. On the 4th of March 2020 these thugs broke into our computer lab at around 23:20 to 2:30 and stole 22 computers. They were caught by our school cameras. Let's make them trend and be identified so that they go to jail where they belong,” wrote Mkize on his wall asking for public help.

Mkize asked anyone who might have information regarding the break in to contact Sawoti Saps on 039 971 9000 and quote the case no. CAS 8/8/03/2020

“Alternatively contact the school at 0792037250. Thanking you in advance”.

Commenting Mkize’s post, Nhlanhla Fortunators KaMamthembu Shezie also an educator at another South Coast school said the same thing happened at his school last year as pupils were about to write their exams.

“These people are so heartless and selfish. They don't care about our learners’ future. They are professionals in breaking in our schools. The government must employ professional security guards in our school and give them guns”.

Commenting on social media, Siboniso Jerome Boh Mnguni said he believed the incident was organised crime.

“This case needs to be handled by a specialized unit in the SAPS. More than computers is not a petty crime and it can't be commissioned by small-time criminals. These criminals are toying with the future of our children, I hope they get caught”.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the robbery and said that a case of burglary was opened at Sawoti police station on 4 March after a school was broken into by unknown suspects.

“Twenty desktop computers were stolen,” she confirmed.

Daily News



