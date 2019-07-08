Durban - AFTER three weeks in the Intensive Care Unit a Folweni High School security guard who was shot during a robbery at the school last month, died in hospital on Saturday. Mjedu Mkhize, 68, and his colleagues, who were school governing body paid guards, were patrolling when they were shot on June 22.

Mkhize was shot in the chest, while his colleague was shot in the leg and survived. Toyota Quantum gearboxes and engines which had been donated for the purposes of school practicals, were stolen.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said no arrests had been made.

Mkhize’s son, Jabulani, said his father slipped into a coma after an operation to remove the bullet which had been lodged in his chest.

“We spent most days at his bedside, praying for him to recover. He could not talk or move, but we prayed with hope,” he said.

He said his father was a deeply religious man who believed in the power of prayer. “His colleague who was with him during the incident told us that just minutes before they were attacked, my father had just finished his midnight prayer,” said Jabulani.

It has been unbearable for Jabulani’s younger brother who is a Grade 10 pupil at the same school.

“He is traumatised. He is going to be even more traumatised to return to school and be reminded of where our father was shot. He will also have to face the condolences of the fellow pupils and teachers at the school who were like family to our father,” he said.

