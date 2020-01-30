Durban - The Department of Water and Sanitation in KwaZulu-Natal is set to roll out the Emergency Drought Mitigation Plan in areas affected by drought in the province.

This is according to the Department of Water and Sanitation after Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, set clear directives to address drought challenges in a joint Ministers and Members of Executive Councils (MINMEC) meeting that was held in Johannesburg recently.

“The Emergency Drought Mitigation Plan comprises of short, medium and long term interventions designed to mitigate drought effects,” the department said in a statement on their social media platforms.

“The short term interventions are expected to be implemented over a period of 3 to 6 month, starting in February 2020.”

For now, 256 towns and surrounding communities are reported to be affected by drought, with hotspot areas including Uthukela, Umzinyathi, Amajuba, Zululand, Uthungulu and Umgungundlovu.

“The department has since set aside approximately R97 million in the short term for drought intervention in the province,” the department said.

The short term measures to be implemented will include implementing drought operating rules, groundwater resource development, water tankering from available sources, rainwater harvesting and the protection and use of springs, amongst others, the department said.

“The department has already begun providing the necessary support to communities affected through various action programmes,” the department said.

“The New Borehole Programme has identified 1 118 new boreholes, 3 000 water tanks have been made available to provide water to affected communities and there is on-going assessment for the refurbishment of boreholes.”

Daily News