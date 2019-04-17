Durban- The KwaZulu-Natal department of Social development handed over delivery vans and trucks to non-profit organisations on Tuesday. The handover which was overseen by MEC for the department Weziwe Thusi were aimed at helping the poorest citizens of the province. The vehicles consisted of three non-refrigerated trucks, three refrigerated trucks and nine delivery vans.

In a speech, Thusi said that the province was faced with a great challenge of poverty and that about 480 000 people in KZN had inadequate access to food which leads to malnutrition. “It is also worth noting that 36,4% of the KwaZulu-Natal population rely on social grants.

The Department of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal has invested R34.5 million towards ensuring that people have access to food in the current financial year.” Thusi went onto say that there were programmes by her department that ensured people had access to food. These programmes worked in the most impoverished areas of the province.

She said these efforts were to stop the effects of poverty which manifested themselves in the form of social instability. The handover of vehicles was not the only thing that happened on the day. It was also the relaunch of the department’s call centre. Thusi said the centre had to be reconfigured to suit the centre to make it more responsive to the needs of the public. The centre is located in Pietermaritzburg.

The Daily News reported on Monday that the centre would be overseen by three social workers to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse and other matters. The social workers will have at least seven years of experience. “We have also installed a new state of art system equipped with the latest technology which enables Social Workers to refer calls and has an ability to store call records for up to ten years for quality control,” she said.

People who want to use the services can contact the call centre at: 087 158 3000

Daily News