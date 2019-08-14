The South African Police Services have confirmed that they are investigating a robbery that took place at Kenilworth Centre on Monday morning. File picture.

Durban - Two vehicles belonging to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) society of the blind were stolen recently and the organisation is asking for help from the public to assist the police to find these vehicles. The vehicles are of importance to the functioning of the organisation.

A cream white Quantum minibus with the registration number ND632287 was stolen on Friday morning, 9 August. It is alleged that, men in a white Polo VW pointed guns at the security guard that was on duty.

They allegedly broke the gate to get into the premises and they drove off with the minibus.

“The Non-Government Organisation (NGO) reported the incident to Umbilo Police station and the case was opened. Within 24 hours the same incident happened. Another car was stolen Saturday morning. Same scenario,” said the project manager at KZN society of the blind.

The Toyota Hilux 215 model, with SA Lotto sticker on the side and a registration number ND841350, was also stolen.

“We got this car from SA Lottery as a donation. Now it is gone and the NGO is struggling to do the usual activities, such as transporting the baskets that are hand made by our members. We used the minibus to transport the disabled to clinics, hospitals, or sports activities. We also collect the kids from their homes who attend our educational centre. We can not do anything without these vehicles. We are pleading to the public to help us find these vehicles.” said Ngema.

Mduduzi Zuma,72, is one of the members of the society, who is supposed to go to the hospital on Friday to get treatment and get his eyes checked.

"It is going to be hard for me to use public transport. I will have to ask someone to walk with me, because even if I walk on my own to the bus stop sometimes people would not notify us that the bus is close. with the minibus from the centre, everything is easy for us, especially making sure we don't miss our hospital appointments.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspects are unknown and both matters are still under investigation.

Daily News



