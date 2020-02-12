KZN soldier on trial breaks down in witness box as he tells of murder plan









Thembinkosi American Ngcobo. Picture: ANA Pictures Durban - THE soldier accused of killing his girlfriend’s sister with a state rifle told the Durban High Court on Tuesday it was his plan to flee his Upington SANDF base with the gun to kill his girlfriend. Thembinkosi American Ngcobo sobbed in the witness box as he testified about events that triggered problems between him and his girlfriend, Nontokozo (Nonto) Mbambo. He told the court he planned to kill Mbambo. When he arrived at her home in Inanda and did not find her, he went home and tried to kill himself, despite advice from his military superiors that whatever he was going through would pass. He said what pushed him to leave Upington was that Mbambo’s mother, Nomusa Mbambo, had told him the baby he thought was his, was not his. “When I left Upington, I knew that I was going to Durban to kill Nonto. I did everything for her and even supported her family financially. I would give them between R3 000 and R5 000 a month. I would buy her cellphones and airtime,” he said.

Ngcobo said he did so because Mbambo’s family were struggling financially. The Mbambos were attacked at the Inanda homestead on January 31, on the same day that Ngcobo arrived in Durban from Upington.

Mbambo’s sister, Nokwanda Mbambo, was shot and killed, while another sister, Nonzuzo Mbambo, survived with a gunshot wound in the arm.

A few months later, the family were attacked again while Ngcobo was in custody, and Nonzuzo and her mother Nomusa were killed in the shooting

Ngcobo is facing a charge of murder in connection with the murder of Nokwanda, one of attempting to murder Nonzuzo, and 18 others, including eight of the attempted murder of seven police officers during a shootout when the police tried to arrest him.

He said he tried to kill himself with the stolen SANDF R4 rifle when he could not find Mbambo, but changed his mind.

“I placed the firearm under my chin and before I could pull the trigger, I decided to continue looking for Nonto,” he said.

Responding to cross-examination by State advocate Krishen Shah, Ngcobo said: “Yes, I did say that I will teach them a lesson. By that I meant by killing their daughter.”

The state alleges that Ngcobo had engraved “TA Ngcobo 2017”, his son’s name “Syanda”, his girlfriend’s name “Nonto”, and “Die” on the gun.

However, Ngcobo denied engraving the gun, saying it had no writing on it when he handed it over during his arrest.

