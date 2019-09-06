File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - BLACK Sash has uncovered what it says are appalling conditions which the elderly in Dududu, on the South Coast, have to endure to get their SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants. They arrive at the local community centre at night to be the first in the queue in the morning. Black Sash paralegal field worker Jerome Bele said they visited the community centre where the elderly slept on Friday.

He said the elderly were concerned that the exercise posed “a health risk to their bodies”.

“It was shocking to see those senior citizens with blankets ready to sleep on the ceramic tiles at the centre. They travel from different areas in groups to gather at the centre overnight. Sometimes they get home very late because the post office either runs out of cash, or the money van arrives late,” Bele said.

The community hall is on the same premises as the post office.

Bele said the senior citizens arrived at the centre around 8pm, and the money van only arrived after 1pm the next day.

“Some of these people are on medication. Imagine having to spend the night on ceramic tiles and having to wait for the better part of the next day to get your grant. We’ve engaged the post office and Sassa nationally in an attempt to find a solution to this. The elderly say ATMs are not user-friendly and that standing in long queues in grocery shops on pay day is also not working for them,” he said.

The post office services areas including Dududu, KwaQiko, Beulah, Dumisa and KwaLembe.

Post office provincial spokesperson Nobuhle Njaba apologised for the inconvenience experienced by Sassa beneficiaries.

“We experienced a serious challenge with cash drop-offs by the service provider on Friday, September 30, due to logistical issues and this had a ripple effect in terms of delivering cash. There was constant communication with the service provider to ensure that cash was delivered as quickly as possible, but they still couldn’t meet the deadline due to IT glitches. Dignity services are provided to the clients such as chairs, water and toilet facilities,” Njaba said.

This, however, was not sufficient for grant beneficiary Veronica Ndimande.

“This was the third time that I had to sleep in that centre. We are in rural areas and travel quite a distance to get to the post office, especially knowing that there’s no guarantee that we will get the money on time, if we get it at all. On Friday, the money van arrived after 1pm. This is disappointing because the post office is the more convenient way of accessing our grants, because if something happens to your money you simply go inside and enquire. With the ATM, you can’t say the same. We appeal to the government to intervene in this,” Ndimande said.

Sassa provincial spokesperson Mbizeni Mdlalose said: “We’ll be engaging with the post office regarding the issues raised by Black Sash. We have a service level agreement with them (the post office) which clearly indicates what measures will be taken in the case of such events as alleged. The measures include invoking penalties.”

He said they were planning a community meeting to educate people that there was no need to sleep over at the post office.

Jo-Anne Herbst, founder of The Elders Voice KZN, said most pensioners worked for 30 years and more for the country, and this was not how they should be treated.

Daily News