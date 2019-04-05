RESIDENTS of the Ugu District Municipality are up in arms over a proposed increase of 22% for waterPicture: Antoine de Ras/ANA

Durban - RESIDENTS of the Ugu District Municipality are up in arms over a proposed increase of 22% for water. The area has had problems supplying water to its residents over the past years, some of which have been attributed to ageing infrastructure.

Ray Basson, of Margate, which falls under Ugu, said the first question that went through his mind on hearing of the increase was: “Are they mad?”.

Basson, who has lived on the South Coast for the past 18 years, said the water situation had deteriorated since he arrived in the area. He said they had spent 67% of the past two months without water.

Basson said they went nine consecutive days without water two months ago. The situation had come to a point where residents had to buy water from private suppliers and cart it to their homes.

Basson said the increase would have a snowball effect on a number of other living costs.

George Henderson, the DA’s spokesperson for the South Coast, said the municipality was using “the Eskom tactic” of trying to get more revenue for its coffers by increasing tariffs.

“It will help get the municipality out of financial distress,” he said.

Henderson said gated golf estates and water-intensive industries would feel the pinch if the proposed tariff increase was implemented.

In addition, he said, the municipality also wanted to remove the free six kilolitres for the general populace and give it only to indigent people. The six kilolitres would cost about R96 before tax was added, meaning that the increase would be more than 40% for some residents.

The situation comes as some areas, such as Margate, have been without water for two weeks and rural areas for two months, which has resulted in protests, Henderson said.

One of the reasons Ugu is trying to fill its coffers was poor financial management and accounts systems, as bills had not been delivered to thousands of people, he said.

Oliver Ransom, chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association, said the increase was way above the inflation rate.

He hoped the municipality would be able to explain to residents why it wanted to increase tariffs by such a huge margin.

Ransom said he did not understand why the municipality had not been put under administration, because it was struggling. He said the association would soon have a meeting to discuss the municipality’s plans.

Ugu District Municipality spokesperson France Zama said the municipality was embarking on a campaign to solicit opinions on the 2019/20 budget and proposed tariffs.

“Council tariffs are reviewed annually and then increased by a determined percentage in line with our budget guidelines, and our proposal for this year is indeed 22%,” he said.

“This has considered all the costs involved in producing water, and improving and maintaining the distribution network. And residents who are on our indigent register will be getting 6 kilolitres of water at no cost as from July 1.”

