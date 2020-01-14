With the festive season officially coming to an end as schools open on Wednesday, Ugu South Coast Tourism revealed that tourism in the area is on the up. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Durban - With the festive season officially coming to an end as schools open on Wednesday, Ugu South Coast Tourism revealed that tourism in the area is on the up. Phelisa Mangcu, chief executive of Ugu South Coast Tourism said the highlight for the organisation was how they experienced a rise in domestic tourists.

Ugu South Coast Tourism looks after the promotion of the South Coast around the country and also ensures the development of the industry in the area.

“I can say that the December 2019 season was comparatively much better than the previous year. According to a quick survey that we did, occupancy in accommodation facilities was on average sitting at 80 percent. Shopping centres also saw increases in the number of shoppers that visited during the season,” she said

Water shortages were still a problem they were experiencing, she said.