KZN spin bowlers excited to represent Proteas Women's side in India









KZN spin bowlers Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nondumiso Shangase are on their first Indian tour for the Proteas Women’s side. SUPPLIED Durban - TWO KZN spinners are loving the experience they are gaining while playing for the Proteas Women’s side in India. Born and raised in Durban townships, Nonkululeko Mlaba, 19, from Ntuzuma, and Nondumiso Shangase, 23, from Inanda, were recently selected to represent the national women’s team. Mlaba received her national call-up in August, barely a month before the team left for India. “I’m so excited. I feel like my dream has come true. I want to make my country proud of me and I want to represent it well,” Mlaba said. Her cricketing journey started in 2013 at the age of 13. Playing club games, she found the sport fun and energetic - “nothing serious” - she said.

She said having Shangase in the team was exciting because she regarded her as a sister.

“We’re making our parents, country and where we come from proud of us,” Mlaba said.

With cricket running in the family’s DNA, her brother plays club cricket and a cousin for the KZN Inland Academy.

Mlaba said she was planning to study further, probably sports management, but she wanted to do it online while furthering her cricket career.

Shangase comes with four nicknames - Nondu, Makhaya, Umgeni River and Ndumi.

“My nickname is Nondu, but the coach calls me Makhaya, and our physio calls me Umgeni River because I come from Durban, but I’m cool with it. And at home they call me Ndumi,” she said.

Shangase started playing cricket in 2013, following in the footsteps of her brother, who played cricket every Sunday and spent Decembers playing in tournaments.

She said had been stuck at home and, when she got an opportunity, she joined her brother and started to play.

Shangase’s mother died in 2012.

“After she passed away, it wasn’t that easy living with my gran, but I’m fine now.

“My gran is the one who kept motivating me to keep going for cricket.”

Shangase debuted for the Proteas Women in May, during the Pakistan tour of South Africa, an experience she enjoyed. The other players, especially the seniors, were supportive and helpful, she said.

Shangase said it was good having Mlaba in the team with her because they came from the same club and province.

“We are the only spinners in our team there, so it’s really nice,” she said.

The two are expected to line up for the team to face India in the first One-Day International today.

Daily News