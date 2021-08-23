KZN Sports MEC lauds Shauwn ’MaMkhize’ for buying Bloemfontein Celtic
DURBAN - THE Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela has lauded Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize for buying Bloemfontein Celtic.
Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane bought the club recently and renamed it Royal AM. It will compete in the Premier Soccer League. Mavimbela said this increased the number of teams from KZN in the PSL to four.
“Last season they demonstrated their desire to be in top-flight football. They competed for promotion until the final whistle. We want to urge them to continue with that fighting spirit. We are hopeful that none of our teams will be in the bottom half of the log table this season,” Mavimbela said.
She also urged them to bring a trophy home this season.
“Last season our teams performed exceptionally well in both the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship. This trend must continue. Our wish is to see one of the teams winning a trophy.”
Mavimbela said she would continue to keep a close eye on the progress of the GladAfrica National First Division outfits, Richards Bay FC and uThongathi FC.
She was confident they would fight for promotion. Richards Bay participated in the play-off but failed to get promotion and Chippa United which was second from the bottom of the PSL managed to retain their status. uThongathi started well last season but slipped and finished in the top 10 bracket. Shauwn who is also known as MaMkhize bought the financially battling Celtic for R50 million. The team would play all their home games at Chatsworth stadium, a decision that was welcomed by the Chatsworth community and local businesses.
