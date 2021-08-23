KZN Sports MEC lauds Shauwn ’MaMkhize’ for buying Bloemfontein Celtic

Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane bought the club recently and renamed it Royal AM. It will compete in the Premier Soccer League. Mavimbela said this increased the number of teams from KZN in the PSL to four.

“Last season they demonstrated their desire to be in top-flight football. They competed for promotion until the final whistle. We want to urge them to continue with that fighting spirit. We are hopeful that none of our teams will be in the bottom half of the log table this season,” Mavimbela said.

She also urged them to bring a trophy home this season.

“Last season our teams performed exceptionally well in both the Premiership and GladAfrica Championship. This trend must continue. Our wish is to see one of the teams winning a trophy.”