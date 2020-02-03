According to a communiqué issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the cholera cases were reported in a woman and a man in Pongola and Durban.
The Pongola woman, 57, works in the Hluhluwe Game Reserve in the uMkhanyakude District, where there is municipal potable water and (has) formal sanitation at both her home and place of employment.
On January 8, she visited the King Cetshwayo District where she drank untreated river water, as there was no supply of treated water to the area.
She returned home to Pongola the next day and her symptoms began soon after.