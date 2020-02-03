KZN stomach bug not linked to cholera









DOCTORS have cautioned that two cases of cholera detected in the province were isolated cases and that a stomach bug going around was not related to cholera. File picture. Durban - DOCTORS have cautioned that two cases of cholera detected in the province were isolated cases and that a stomach bug going around was not related to cholera. According to a communiqué issued by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the cholera cases were reported in a woman and a man in Pongola and Durban. The Pongola woman, 57, works in the Hluhluwe Game Reserve in the uMkhanyakude District, where there is municipal potable water and (has) formal sanitation at both her home and place of employment. On January 8, she visited the King Cetshwayo District where she drank untreated river water, as there was no supply of treated water to the area. She returned home to Pongola the next day and her symptoms began soon after.

In the second case, the 49-year-old Durban man travelled to his home in the Ugu District over weekends.

On December 20, he drank untreated water from Umzumbe River and developed abdominal cramps and diarrhoea five days later.

Ugu Municipality spokesperson France Zama said Umzumbe River had dried up. “If you drink water from a river like that, one is prone to contamination.”

Two family doctors in the South Coast said a single case of cholera had been reported in the area and that a stomach bug going around was not related to cholera.

The NICD urged people to drink water from safe sources or to treat it before use, ensure good hand hygiene after using the toilet and before handling food.

Daily News