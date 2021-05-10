KZN tallies up violent weekend storms damage

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL disaster management teams were awaiting reports of any damage caused during a storm over the weekend.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) regional forecast issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms on Sunday night. The thunderstorms, Saws warned, were accompanied by heavy downpours, which may have led to localised flooding of low-lying bridges and roads.

Saws warned of excessive lightning with the most affected areas being Mhlathuze, uMfolozi, Mtubatuba and the big five Hlabisa municipalities of KwaZulu-Natal.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka placed disaster management teams on alert following the weather warning. “The warning received by the department indicates that widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected over most parts of KZN, but scattered over the extreme north-eastern parts,” he said.

Hlomuka said areas like Harry Gwala, iLembe, eThekwini, Mgungundlovu, Ugu, King Cetshwayo and some parts of uThukela and uMzinyathi districts could experience heavy rainfall.

He warned residents to take extreme caution as the inclement weather conditions could pose a serious threat to human life.

The areas that were expected to be affected were Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma – Underberg, eThekwini, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele – Estcourt, Inkosi Langalibalele – Sobabili, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMlalazi, uMngeni, uMshwathi, uMuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and uMzumbe.

On a Facebook group Weather Today – Southern Africa, Charmaine Ludick Massey-Hicks said there was a serious hailstorm in Hillcrest.

Reports of hail were also reported in Hammarsdale. Debs Lucke said there was a tropical type storm in Mtunzini, upper KZN North coast on Saturday.

Lucke said various rainfall readings taken around the village varied from 60mm to 100mm between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

Billy Sturgeon said he had recorded 20mm in 30 minutes. “Imagine ïf the rain carried on for 10 or 12 hours. We would have been flooded in Amanzimtoti.

“Stormwater drains are all clogged up with grass cuttings that never get removed by the eThekwini Municipality,” Sturgeon said.

Pat Watkins said 40mm of rain fell over Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal.

Watkins said they also some hailstones had fallen during the storms and one massive lightning strike that bombed routers, TVs and other appliances.

[email protected]

Daily News