KZN taxi industry on high alert after second taxi owner gunned down, this time in drive-by shooting

DURBAN - Tongaat SAPS are investigating a murder case after a second taxi owner was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the north of Durban in the space of four days. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that at 1.50pm on Wednesday on Gopallal Road in Tongaat.

“The body of a 69-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the body,” Gwala said. She said the suspects were still unknown and the motive for the killing is unknown. The scene was still active.

He had been shot multiple times and was declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service. | Rusa IPSS Medical Rescue alongside other emergency services responded to the scene following reports of a shooting near an oThongathi high school. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said upon the arrival of advanced life support paramedics, witness reports indicate that a man, reportedly a taxi owner, was looking at cars on the side of the road when a vehicle pulled up and fired multiple shots, hitting the man. “Advanced life support paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained fatal injuries,” Herbst said.

“AK47 cartridges were located on scene.” He had been shot multiple times and was declared deceased by paramedics from a private ambulance service. | Rusa Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said several spent high-calibre cartridges were recovered on the scene. “The deceased was confirmed to be a taxi owner. He was allegedly visiting a mechanic who was repairing one of his vehicle's when the incident occurred. The suspects allegedly sped off in a white VW Polo towards Emona. However, this could not be immediately confirmed.”

Balram said reaction officers conducted an extensive search for the suspects, but no arrests were made. Kgomotso Mphalaborwa Morota Malatsi questioned how many taxi owners were left, but not just that, but it was sad that more were going to die because “our black brothers think this business is their entitlement.” Starman Lindelwa Masuku said the taxi industry was a dangerous business to venture into.

Thoko Luthuli agreed and said opening a taxi business was a suicide attempt. Thina Ncayiyana said: “Last week, another taxi owner was shot at Cornubia flats, now this. SA is slowly becoming Mexico.” Two men entered the residence and shot the taxi boss multiple times in the presence of his family before they fled the scene. | Rusa On Saturday, a 52-year-old taxi owner was shot and killed in front of his family in Cornubia, north of Durban.

Balram said Rusa was called out to the Cornubia housing complex at approximately 4.32pm. When they arrived, it was established that the deceased was in a bedroom with his partner and two sons on the upper level of the home. “Two men entered the residence and shot the taxi boss multiple times in the presence of his family before they fled the scene. Several 9mm spent cartridges were recovered at the scene,” Balram said.