Durban - AN ANNUAL party to welcome Spring in Newcastle turned to disaster at the weekend when a teenager was stabbed and killed, apparently over a lighter. Ward councillor Bebsie Cronje called for stricter control over the event, following the teen’s death.

“People show up. They gather in the parking lot and drink, but are not allowed to drink inside. There is a security guard at the pool gate.

"This event happens every year, but this time it got out of control,” she said.

Cronje said she saw the large crowd begin to gather on Saturday and witnessed under-age drinking, which she reported to police.

Thembisa Danisa, the teen’s uncle, said his nephew's friends told the family that a group of boys approached them, wanting to borrow a cigarette lighter.

When the boys told the group they did not have one, the group wanted to search their pockets.

“That’s when tensions escalated and the group left, only to come back with a bigger group this time and with knives,” he said. The teen was stabbed in the ensuing melee".

Danisa said his nephew was a Grade 12 pupil at Sabela High School in Madadeni.

“He was a quiet and respectful young man who had a bright future ahead of him. I was surprised when I arrived at the festival to find that it was in an unfenced area. It seemed the event had no security measures in place for these youngsters.”

Danisa said he also noticed that alcohol was flowing freely for everyone, even those he could see were under age.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of murder was opened. “No arrest has been made.”

Newcastle municipal spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe was emailed on Sunday and sent messages yesterday, but did not reply.

Cronje said residents helped the security guard to clean up the mess in the parking lot on Sunday morning.

“It was a disaster. More residents who witnessed the clean-up joined in.

"There were broken bottles everywhere and we thought of the children who would end up barefoot at the pool,” she said.

Cronje said she would put a proposal to the municipality for the parking lot to be closed off during the annual event for strict control.