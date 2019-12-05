In a report entitled “Unearthing Corruption in the Land Sector” that was released this week, non-governmental organisation Corruption Watch said out of the 706 reports it received between 2012 and 2018, 11.4% were from KZN, with Gauteng coming in first with 38.3%, while the Northern Cape had the least reports 2.4%.
Corruption Watch researcher Melusi Ncala said there were cases of government officials using people to lodge fake land claims. There were also issues of ward councillors giving houses to their family members and friends, often to the detriment of people who had been on the waiting list for houses for years - some as long as 20 years.
The report also highlighted issues affecting the eThekwini Municipality. Corruption Watch interviewed 295 people in June and found that a common complaint was about corruption among municipal officials.
Another complaint was poor workmanship on the municipal houses built. “I think the government should take this as a call to say that when we talk about land, we need to prioritise the issue of corruption,” Ncala said.