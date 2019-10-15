KZN traffic officer shot dead by pedestrian









Mbuso Biyela here was accepting a new traffic vehicle from uMlalazi Municipality Mayor Thelumoya Zulu. Picture: Supplied Durban - Umlalazi Municipality has dismissed reports that a traffic officer was shot and killed by a motorist who had his vehicle impounded but said that he had been killed by an unknown assailant near a bus stop. Reports on Monday were that traffic officer Mbuso Biyela,43, was shot while performing his duties in eShowe. It was alleged that Biyela was shot twice in the chest after he had impounded the suspect’s unroadworthy vehicle on Friday. Municipal spokesperson Mkhuseli Buthelezi says Biyela was not shot by a driver. “The suspect was walking , it had nothing to do with an impounded car, actually there was no impounded car,” says Buthelezi.

He says Biyela was a dedicated employee who joined the municipal health clinic then moved to traffic department in 2010 after being properly trained at the Pietermaritzburg traffic college where he achieved accolades as the best performer.

“Mr Mbuso Biyela was shot dead by an unknown assailant whilst on duty on the 11th of October at the bus stop on R66 near Eskom.This is rather a sad tragedy taking place on Transport month where such soldiers need to be commemorated and applauded for their good work. Biyela was a selfless and principled individual who would go to an extreme to ensure proper work”.

Memorial and funeral details were still being arranged.

UMlalazi Mayor Thelumoya Zulu sent his condolences to the Biyela family and Mbuso's colleagues.

"We have lost a soldier, we have been ripped off one of the best traffic officers the Municipality has ever produced. A calm man who took his colleagues like brothers and sisters. We call on the SAPS to make certain that whoever is behind this goes behind bars,” says Zulu.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker says the matter is still under investigation with no arrests made at this stage.

Daily News



