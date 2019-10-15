Durban - Umlalazi Municipality has dismissed reports that a traffic officer was shot and killed by a motorist who had his vehicle impounded but said that he had been killed by an unknown assailant near a bus stop.
Reports on Monday were that traffic officer Mbuso Biyela,43, was shot while performing his duties in eShowe.
It was alleged that Biyela was shot twice in the chest after he had impounded the suspect’s unroadworthy vehicle on Friday.
Municipal spokesperson Mkhuseli Buthelezi says Biyela was not shot by a driver.
“The suspect was walking , it had nothing to do with an impounded car, actually there was no impounded car,” says Buthelezi.